Wild acquire forward Oskar Olausson from the Sharks in exchange for defenseman Kyle Masters

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Oskar Olausson from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Kyle Masters on Friday.

Olausson will report to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

The 22-year-old Olausson recorded 26 points, including two power-play goals and two game-winners, in 62 games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles during the 2024-25 season. The Swede has played in four career NHL games, all with the Colorado Avalanche. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 23, 2022, against Vancouver. He was originally drafted by Colorado in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Masters, 22, skated in 27 games with the Iowa Heartlanders in the ECHL in 2024-25, recording 13 points. He also played 16 games with the Iowa Wild last season. He was originally selected by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.

