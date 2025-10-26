Whitecaps overwhelm Dallas 3-0 in first-round opener of MLS Cup playoffs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Daniel Ríos found the net in the first half, Thomas Müller and Kenji Cabrera scored…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Daniel Ríos found the net in the first half, Thomas Müller and Kenji Cabrera scored in the second and the Vancouver Whitecaps blanked FC Dallas 3-0 on Sunday in a best-of-three first-round opener of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Yohei Takaoka did not have to make a save in earning his third clean sheet in seven postseason starts for the Whitecaps, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Neither team scored until Ríos found the net in the 43rd minute to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead at halftime. Ali Ahmed collected his first playoff assist in his sixth appearance on Ríos’ second career postseason goal, and Sebastian Berhalter notched his second in six playoff appearances.

Müller scored on a penalty kick in the 60th minute for a two-goal advantage. Müller took the PK after Emmanuel Sabbi drew a foul on Dallas defender Osaze Urhoghide. Müller had seven goals in seven regular-season appearances after coming over from Germany’s Bayern München in August.

Cabrera made his first postseason appearance when he subbed in for Sabbi in the 76th minute before scoring in the 83rd for a 3-0 lead. Rayan Elloumi, an 18-year-old forward, notched his first assist after subbing in for Ríos in the 66th minute. Elloumi had two goals in seven regular-season appearances.

Rookie Michael Collodi saved seven shots in goal for Dallas in his first postseason start.

The series shifts to Dallas on Saturday. The Whitecaps posted a 1-0 victory there in mid-March.

Dallas beat the Whitecaps in Vancouver for the first time since 2018, a 2-1 victory on Decision Day that not only clinched a postseason spot but wrapped up the seventh seed, avoiding the wild-card match.

Dallas has made the playoffs in 21 of its 30 seasons, while the Whitecaps are playing in the postseason for the eighth time since joining the league in 2011. Neither club has won the Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.