What to know about qualifying for the 2026 World Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The qualifying process for the 2026 World Cup is nearing conclusion.

The biggest ever World Cup will see 48 teams competing in the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

So far 18 nations have already booked their place — including defending champion Argentina — and they are set to be joined by a host of other teams during this month’s international window.

Here’s what to know about the upcoming qualifying games.

Who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

Co-hosts: Canada, Mexico and United States.

AFC: Australia, Iran, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Japan

CAF: Morocco, Tunisia

CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

Europe: None yet

OFC: New Zealand

Playoffs: Bolivia, New Caledonia

How many teams qualify from each region?

Asia has eight direct places and one entry to the intercontinental playoffs.

Africa has nine direct spots plus one for the playoffs.

North and Central America plus the Caribbean get three direct berths (plus the three host nations) and another two spots in the playoffs.

South America has six direct spots and one playoffs place.

Oceania has a guaranteed spot for the first time, which New Zealand clinched in March. It could add another with New Caledonia going into the playoffs.

Europe will have 16 teams sure to play in the next World Cup — more than any other continent.

What is the state of play?

Africa

Morocco and Tunisia have already qualified and seven more group winners will secure direct spots to the World Cup during this window.

The four best runners up play in a knockout competition in November and the winner advances to the playoffs.

Egypt, Senegal, Benin, Cabo Verde, Ivory Coast, Algeria and Ghana top their respective groups.

Asia

Just two direct qualification spots remain in Asia and they will be decided in the fourth round of qualifiers this window.

Two groups of three teams play in a round robin tournament with the winner of each group advancing to the World Cup.

Group A features Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Oman, while Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Indonesia make up Group B.

The runner-up from each group will play each other home and away next month for the chance to make the playoffs.

CONCACAF

Suriname, Jamaica and Honduras top their respective groups going into this round of games.

Jamaica and Honduras can seal qualification, but both need to win both of their games and also require results elsewhere to go their way.

Europe

Three previous World Cup winners from Europe can secure qualification to next year’s tournament during the latest round of qualifying games, with France, England and Spain all in position to book their place.

Five more teams can join them this month, including 2018 runner-up and 2022 semifinalist Croatia, as well as Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway and Portugal.

Playoffs

Six teams will take part in a playoff tournament, with Bolivia and New Caledonia already confirming their places.

Two teams from CONCACAF and one each from Asia, Africa, South America and Oceana will take part in the tournament held in March.

Of the qualifiers, the four lowest-ranked nations will play in two semifinals, with the winner advancing to play one of the two highest-ranked teams. The winners of those matches advance to the World Cup.

When is the 2026 World Cup

The tournament will be played through June and July. It kicks off at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, with the final held July 19 at MetLife Stadium, which will be referred to as the New York New Jersey Stadium during the tournament.

When is the draw?

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will be staged at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC Dec. 5.

