West Indies out for 162 and India 121-2 in reply to start 1st test

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah shared seven wickets as West Indies was bowled out for 162 runs and India was 121-2 in reply on day one Thursday of the first test in Ahmedabad.

Siraj took 4-40 in 14 overs and fellow pacer Bumrah picked 3-42 as the visitor was shot out in 44.1 overs.

No. 7 batter Justin Greaves top-scored with 32 runs; no other batter crossed 30.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked 2-25 in 6.2 overs.

By stumps, India trailed by just 41 runs. Lokesh Rahul was unbeaten on 53 not out and skipper Shubman Gill was 18 not out.

West Indies lost three wickets in the first 10 overs and five wickets by lunch after choosing to bat. The top order looked to play shots and they didn’t pay off.

Siraj grabbed 3-19 in the morning while Bumrah took a couple of overs to find his rhythm.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul was caught behind for an 11-ball duck.

Bumrah struck in the seventh over to remove the other opener, John Campbell, caught behind for 8.

Captain Roston Chase and Shai Hope added 48 runs for the fifth wicket, their best passage of the morning session, until Yadav bowled Hope.

After lunch, Chase was caught behind off Siraj. Greaves and debutant Khary Pierre helped their side pass 150. Pierre scored 11 off 34 balls in his maiden outing and was out lbw to Washington Sundar.

India’s innings began post tea, and Rahul put on 68 off 110 balls with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 36 off 54 balls.

Jaiswal hit seven fours and was out caught behind trying to attack Jayden Seales in the 19th over.

Sai Sudarshan, playing at his Indian Premier League home ground, was out lbw for 7. Chase dismissed him and India was 90-2.

Play was extended for 22 minutes owing to a short rain interruption and Rahul reached his half-century off 101 balls despite leg cramps.

He and Gill added 31 off 79 balls before stumps.

West Indies has not beaten India in their last 25 tests — home or away — dating to 2002.

