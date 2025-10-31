West Indies sweeps three-match T20 series against Bangladesh

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Roston Chase and Ackeem Auguste hit rapid 50s as West Indies beat Bangladesh by five wickets…

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Roston Chase and Ackeem Auguste hit rapid 50s as West Indies beat Bangladesh by five wickets with 19 balls remaining on Friday to sweep the Twenty20 series 3-0.

Pacer Romario Shepherd (3-36) became the second West Indies bowler to take a T20 hat trick after teammate Jason Holder.

West Indies reached 152-5 in 16.5 overs after Bangladesh was bowled out for 151 in 20 overs in the third T20 match. Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan scored 89 off 62, smashing nine fours and four sixes.

Auguste was out for a 25-ball 50, including five sixes. Chase was also out for 50, off 29 balls. The pair combined for 91 runs for the fourth wicket.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain dismissed both of them in three balls, leaving the visitors eight runs from victory.

Rovman Powell and Gudakesh Motie wrapped up the victory for West Indies, which lost the preceding ODI series 2-1.

Shepherd’s delight

Shepherd’s three wickets came across two overs — dismissing Nurul Hasan for 1 in the 17th over and then he returned to bowl the last over and dismissed Tanzid and Shoriful in the first two balls.

Bangladesh captain Liton Das had won the toss and opted to bat first.

The hosts appeared headed for a big total when Saif Hassan (23) and Tanzid added 63 for the third wicket.

Holder (2-32) got the better of Hassan and sparked a collapse that saw Bangladesh lose the last seven wickets for 33 runs.

West Indies won the second Twenty20 by 14 runs and the opener by 16 runs.

