Wembanyama relishing return to court after health scare limited Spurs star to 46 games last season

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — After spending the summer enjoying life, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is having the time of his life.

Wembanyama is the first player in franchise history to score 100 points through the first three games of the season while leading San Antonio to its first 3-0 start since 2019-2020. He is also the first player in league history with 100 points and 15 blocks through the first three games of a season.

Wembanyama had 31 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks to lead San Antonio to a 118-107 victory over Brooklyn on Sunday in the Spurs’ home opener.

“I missed the energy so much,” Wembanyama told the sellout crowd of 19,016. “I knew you guys would show up, so we had to show up for you all.”

Wembanyama spent the summer exploring the world after playing just 46 games last season due to a life-threatening health scare. Wembanyama had surgery in March 2025 to clear up a blood clot in his right shoulder.

The possibility of having his career come to an end compelled Wembanyama to travel. He visited China for a 10-day spiritual retreat to train with the monks at the Shaolin Monastery. He also visited the NASA Space Center in Houston, played soccer in Costa Rica and hosted a chess tournament in Le Chesnay, France.

While Wembanyama had an adventurous summer, he also trained his body and mind in preparation for his third NBA season. The work paid off.

Wembanyama set a franchise record with 40 points in San Antonio’s season opener Wednesday at Dallas and had 29 points Friday in New Orleans.

“It’s really something we’ve never seen before,” Brooklyn center Nic Claxton said. “His touch. His length. He can get his shot off whenever. It’s a super tough cover.”

Wembanyama was 10 for 15 on free throws against the Nets, raising his free throw attempts to 59 this season. He averaged 4.1 free throw attempts last season.

Spurs fans chanted “WemVP” each time Wembanyama went to the free throw line against Brooklyn.

With the Spurs trying to snap a postseason drought of six straight seasons, the cheers have been uplifting for Wembanyama and the Spurs. The Jackals, the super fan group that Wembanyama created this offseason, has been leading many of the cheers.

“I’m not expecting less from the fans here,” Wembanyama said. “Just like in the preseason, the Jackals songs sound great. I think there is some work to do with coordinating the in-arena chants and also the rest of the fanbase is also going to learn the chants in the future.”

The Spurs have given the fans a lot to cheer for, and Wembanyama plans on having the excitement continue through the postseason.

“We’re right where we should be,” Wembanyama said.

