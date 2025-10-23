Wembanyama leads San Antonio against New Orleans after 40-point game

San Antonio Spurs (1-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference) New…

San Antonio Spurs (1-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -1.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Victor Wembanyama scored 40 points in the Spurs’ 125-92 victory against the Dallas Mavericks.

New Orleans finished 21-61 overall, 13-38 in Western Conference action and 14-27 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pelicans averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 15.6 second-chance points and 33.2 bench points last season.

San Antonio finished 34-48 overall and 5-11 in Southwest Division play during the 2024-25 season. The Spurs shot 46.5% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kevon Looney: out (knee), Karlo Matkovic: day to day (back), Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (heel), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (wrist), Lindy Waters III: day to day (eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

