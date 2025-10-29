Vinícius Júnior apologizes for outburst at Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso in clasico vs Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has apologized for his outburst toward Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso after being replaced in…

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has apologized for his outburst toward Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso after being replaced in the clasico against Barcelona, blaming his “passion” and “competitive nature”.

“I want to apologize to all Madrid fans for my reaction after being substituted,” he said on X on Wednesday. “Just as I already apologized in person during today’s training session, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club and the president.”

Vinícius was visibly upset when he found out Alonso was replacing him with Rodrygo in the 72nd minute of Madrid’s 2-1 league win over Barcelona on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Brazil forward opened his arms and kept talking to himself as he left the field. Vinícius went straight to the changing room before rejoining his teammates about five minutes later.

He did not mention Alonso in his apology on X.

“Sometimes my passion gets the better of me,” Vinicius said. “I always want to win and help my team. My competitive nature stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since day one.”

Vinícius has been substituted more often than he used to be under previous Madrid coaches. He also did not start in a couple of matches.

He also exchanged words with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal during the clasico, and was involved in a scuffle between players after the match.

