Verstappen earns easy US Grand Prix sprint win after McLaren title leaders crash out on 1st lap

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen cruised to an easy victory Saturday in a crash-filled United States Grand Prix sprint race that saw McLaren teammates and Formula 1 championship leaders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris both knocked out in the first turn when their cars collided.

The loss of both McLaren cars could have a huge impact on the season championship as McLaren mechanics now face the challenge of fixing both cars before qualifying for the main event.

Verstappen started the sprint on pole with Norris second and Piastri third as the cars charged uphill into the sharp left turn of the first corner. With several cars bunched in traffic, Piastri cut into Kick Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg, and their bump sent Piastri crashing into Norris.

Norris’ car spun and bounced, and a rear wheel was knocked off. Piastri’s car also bounced and suffered suspension damage. Race officials did not penalize any of the drivers involved.

“Neither of our drivers to blame there,” McLaren boss Zak Brown told Sky F1. “Some amateur hour driving. Some drivers up there at the front whacked our two guys.”

A late-race crash between Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Haas driver Esteban Ocon forced the 19-lap event to finish behind a safety car.

The result allows Verstappen, who is making a late-season charge at a possible fifth consecutive Formula 1 championship, to pull within 55 points of leader Piastri with six grand prix and two more sprint races remaining in the season.

Because both McLarens were taken out of the race, Piastri maintains his 22-point lead over Norris. Both drivers are chasing their first season championship.

It was the second straight race with contact between the two McLarens. They nearly crashed in Singapore when Norris bumped tires with Piastri on the opening lap.

Despite the victory, Verstappen did not sound confident that he could hold off the McLarens in Sunday’s race if they are repaired and returned to normal.

“It felt ok,” Verstappen said. “They would have been faster than I was in the sprint.”

