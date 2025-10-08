Vegas faces Los Angeles in Pacific Division action

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -200, Kings…

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -200, Kings +165; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Los Angeles Kings in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents.

Vegas had a 50-22-10 record overall while going 20-7-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Golden Knights scored 274 goals while allowing 214 for a +60 goal differential last season.

Los Angeles had a 48-25-9 record overall and went 16-13-3 in Pacific Division play last season. The Kings scored 3.0 goals per game last season while giving up 2.5 per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

