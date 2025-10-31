Vancouver visits Minnesota after Sherwood’s hat trick

Vancouver Canucks (6-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-6-3, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 7…

Vancouver Canucks (6-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-6-3, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Minnesota Wild after Kiefer Sherwood’s hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canucks’ 4-3 shootout win.

Minnesota is 3-6-3 overall and 1-3-2 in home games. The Wild have scored 14 power-play goals, which leads the league.

Vancouver has gone 4-3-0 in road games and 6-6 overall. The Canucks have a 4-1-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Rossi has two goals and nine assists for the Wild. Marcus Johansson has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has three goals and five assists for the Canucks. Sherwood has eight goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 2-5-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

