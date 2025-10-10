Vancouver visits Edmonton after Chytil’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (1-0, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (0-0-1, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Vancouver Canucks (1-0, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (0-0-1, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Edmonton Oilers after Filip Chytil scored two goals in the Canucks’ 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

Edmonton went 23-13-1 in Pacific Division play and had a 48-29-5 record overall last season. The Oilers had a 23.7% power play success rate last season, scoring 51 goals on 215 chances.

Vancouver had a 38-30-14 record overall and went 13-11-2 in Pacific Division play last season. The Canucks scored 233 total goals last season (50 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

