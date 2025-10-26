Utah tops Winnipeg 3-2, continues remarkable 8-2-0 start in just second season

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dylan Guenther broke a tie with 5:36 left and the Utah Mammoth won their seventh straight…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dylan Guenther broke a tie with 5:36 left and the Utah Mammoth won their seventh straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Sunday night.

Coming off a 6-2 victory in Minnesota on Saturday night, the Mammoth improved to 8-2-0.

Logan Cooley and JJ Peterka set up the winning hoal, with Peterka stealing the puck from defenseman Haydn Fleury.

Michael Carcone and Mikhail Sergachev also scored for Utah. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves.

Mark Scheifele and Dylan DeMelo scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots.

Winnipeg tied it at 2 on the power play in the second period. With John Marino off for interference, Scheifele took a pass from Josh Morrissey and whipped a shot past Vanecek.

The Mammoth scored twice in a 1:04 span in the second to take a 2-1 lead. Sergachev snapped a shot past Hellebuyck with 9:57 left, and Carcone finished a 2-on-1 with Kailer Yamamoto with 8:53 to go.

DEVILS 4, AVALANCHE 3, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored at 1:53 of overtime and Jake Allen made 21 saves and New Jersey slipped past Colorado for its eighth straight win.

Hughes scored his second goal of the game and team-best eighth of the season to send New Jersey on its longest winning streak since it earned 13 straight victories early in the 2022-23 season.

Defenseman Simon Nemec had three assists for the Devils, who have won eight straight since a season-opening loss at Carolina. Allen improved to 5-0-0. He has been starting since Jacob Markstrom was injured late in a win Columbus on Oct. 13.

Connor Brown put New Jersey ahead at 12:51 of the second, but Colorado’s Brock Nelson tied the game at 13:55 of the third with his second goal of the season.

LIGHTNING 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1, OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored 33 seconds into overtime and Tampa Bay beat Vegas 2-1.

Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning, winners of two straight after starting the season 1-4-2. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 18 saves to get his first win of the season in his sixth start.

William Karlsson scored for Vegas, which dropped both games on a Florida swing. Rookie goalie Carl Lindbom stopped 26 shots in his first NHL start.

Kucherov finished off a 2-on-1 rush with Hagel on the opening shift of overtime after Hagel intercepted the puck in the defensive zone to set up the odd-man chance.

SHARKS 6, WILD 5, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini scored an unassisted goal at 3:47 of overtime to give San Jose a victory over Minnesota.

Celebrini, who also had two assists, gathered a loose puck in the San Jose zone after Yaroslav Askarov made a save on Brock Faber, raced in alone and beat Jesper Wallstedt.

William Eklund scored twice and Michael Misa, Ryan Reaves and Tyler Toffoli also connected for the Sharks. Askarov made 28 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored with 2:18 left in regulation to cap a three-goal third period for Minnesota. Kirill Kaprizov had his third assist of the game on the goal, giving him 400 career points.

Toffoli gave the Sharks a 5-3 lead with a power-play goal 7:52 into the third period, but Zeev Buium scored 36 seconds later when his shot deflected off San Jose’s Ty Dellandrea to get the Wild within one.

