Utah Mammoth unveil mascot Tusky at their second home opener

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Mammoth unveiled their mascot, Tusky, on Wednesday night at their second home opener since beginning play in Salt Lake City.

Tusky joined Gritty of the the Philadelphia Flyers, Buoy of the Seattle Kraken and Chance of the Vegas Golden Knights as some of the NHL’s newest mascots.

The organization opted for a light blue mammoth with No. 00 on its back and leaned into its “Tusks Up” rallying cry.

This is the first season Utah is known as the Mammoth. It was the Utah Hockey Club last year after relocating from Arizona where the team was the Coyotes.

“They have done everything right, they’ve done everything first class and everything they’ve accomplished in the timeframe that they’ve done it is nothing short of remarkable,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said earlier in the day after the league’s Board of Governors meeting in New York.

