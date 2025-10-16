Utah Jazz face steep climb out of Western Conference cellar following worst season in team history

Utah Jazz Last season: 17-65, missed playoffs. COACH: Will Hardy (4th season, 85-161). SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 vs LA Clippers.…

Utah Jazz

Last season: 17-65, missed playoffs.

COACH: Will Hardy (4th season, 85-161).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 vs LA Clippers.

DEPARTURES: C John Collins, G Collin Sexton, G Jordan Clarkson, F Johnny Juzang.

ADDITIONS: G Ace Bailey, G Walter Clayton, Jr., F Georges Niang, C Kevin Love, F Kyle Anderson, C Jusif Nurkic.

BetMGM championship odds: +100,000-1.

What to expect

Fresh off their worst season in franchise history, things might not be much better for the Utah Jazz entering Will Hardy’s fourth season at the helm. The Jazz traded away veterans John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson in the offseason, freeing up playing time for younger players as they try to rebuild around former NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen. While Markkanen is a capable scorer and playmaker, there aren’t really any proven secondary scorers with him. Utah is counting on younger players like Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, Kyle Filipowski, and rookie guard Ace Bailey to have breakthrough campaigns in what promises to be another season spent in the Western Conference cellar.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Utah has tons of size around the basket to make it tougher for defenses to attack the rim. Markkanen is a 7-footer who can stretch the floor and knock down 3-pointers. Walker Kessler is an above-average rim protector and defender. Taylor Hendricks, back to full strength after missing last season with a broken leg, offers another high-level defender in the frontcourt. Kevin Love and Jusuf Nurkic provide valuable veteran leadership off the bench.

The not-so-good: While the Jazz guard line is talented and has plenty of upside, there is also a major dearth of backcourt experience. Consistency is also an issue. George and Sensabaugh are each capable of putting up 30 points in a game, but both are equally prone to enduring prolonged cold shooting streaks. Collier is a willing passer, but needs to become more of a scoring threat when defenses pressure Markkanen.

Players to watch

Markkanen will be counted on to carry a heavy load on offense again. His production dipped a season ago when he averaged 19.0 points per game on 42.3% shooting while appearing in a career-low 47 games. Bailey looks to play a big role immediately and could emerge as a No. 2 option on offense beside Markkanen.

