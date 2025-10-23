Utah heads to Sacramento for conference showdown

Utah Jazz (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-1, 10th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Friday,…

Utah Jazz (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-1, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -3.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento faces Utah in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Sacramento finished 40-42 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference action last season. The Kings averaged 115.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.3 last season.

Utah went 17-65 overall and 8-44 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Jazz gave up 121.2 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Domantas Sabonis: out (hamstring), Keegan Murray: out (thumb), Isaac Jones: day to day (illness).

Jazz: Isaiah Collier: out (hamstring), Georges Niang: out (foot).

