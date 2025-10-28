Utah faces Portland following Markkanen’s 51-point outing

Portland Trail Blazers (1-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference) Salt Lake…

Portland Trail Blazers (1-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Portland Trail Blazers after Lauri Markkanen scored 51 points in the Utah Jazz’s 138-134 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns.

Utah went 17-65 overall and 8-44 in Western Conference play last season. The Jazz gave up 121.2 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

Portland went 36-46 overall and 6-10 in Northwest Division play during the 2024-25 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 8.3 steals, 5.3 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: Isaiah Collier: out (hamstring), Georges Niang: out (foot).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (hip), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.