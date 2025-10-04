Union beat NYCFC 1-0 to clinch Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield races

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored in the first half and Andre Blake made it stand up as the…

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored in the first half and Andre Blake made it stand up as the Philadelphia Union beat New York City FC 1-0 on Saturday night to win the Eastern Conference and the Supporters’ Shield for the league’s best record.

Uhre scored for the sixth time this season when he used an assist from Jovan Lukic in the 40th minute to find the net. It was the fourth assist for Lukic in his first season in the league.

Blake finished with two saves for his ninth clean sheet of the season and the 89th of his career in 265 starts — all with Philadelphia (20-7-6). He also led the Union to the best record in 2020.

Matt Freese finished with four saves for NYCFC (17-11-5), which beat the Union 1-0 at home on April 12. The two clubs split two matches last season with both winning on the road.

First-year coach Bradley Carnell has the Union back in the playoffs as the league’s top seed after they missed the postseason last year for the first time since 2017.

Philadelphia has allowed a league-low 33 goals this season.

NYCFC began the day with 56 points, tied with Charlotte and Inter Miami in the battle for third and fourth place in the East and home-field advantage in the best-of-three first round. Inter Miami has a match in hand.

The Union, who have won five of their last six matches, close out the regular season at Charlotte FC on Oct. 18, while NYCFC will host the Seattle Sounders.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.