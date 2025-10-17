Two French teams in expanded top tier in European rugby league after Toulouse promoted

LONDON (AP) — Europe’s expanded top tier in rugby league will include two French teams and a newcomer for the…

LONDON (AP) — Europe’s expanded top tier in rugby league will include two French teams and a newcomer for the 2026 season.

Toulouse Olympique and York Knights were selected Friday by a seven-member panel to get promoted to the Super League, which will contain 14 teams instead of 12 next year.

Toulouse will join fellow French side Catalans in the top tier, having previously played one season in Super League. That was in 2022 and the team was relegated back to the Championship after finishing in last place with just five wins from 27 games.

York, from northern England, has not played in the top division in the Super League era (from 1996). A previous York club last featured in the top division — then called the Championship — in 1986.

Toulouse and York contested the second-tier Grand Final this month and were selected from a shortlist of applicants, with London considered the other viable contender for a return to Super League.

London has effectively been relaunched by a new consortium including Australian rugby league great Darren Lockyer.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.