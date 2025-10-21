Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 Bergan def. Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11 Bridgeport def. Hay Springs, 25-18,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19

Bergan def. Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11

Bridgeport def. Hay Springs, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15

Centura def. Ravenna, 25-15, 25-20, 26-24

Conestoga def. Fort Calhoun, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17

David City def. Heartland/Hampton, 25-10, 25-17, 25-18

Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-17, 25-8

Elm Creek def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17

Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15

Lincoln Standing Bear def. Beatrice, 25-11, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15

Loomis def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 25-20, 25-7

Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Mead, 25-20, 29-27, 25-14

Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Gross, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11

Peetz, Colo. def. Banner County, 25-7, 25-20, 26-24

Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-22, 11-25, 25-17, 25-19

Raymond Central def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

Riverside def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20

Southern def. Sterling, 25-19, 25-9, 25-11

Stanton def. Wakefield, 25-16, 25-11, 25-10

Sutton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18

Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18

Bishop Neumann Triangular=

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-18

Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-21

Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-19, 25-21

Burwell Triangular=

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-20, 25-22

Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-17, 25-18

Sandhills-Thedford def. Burwell, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18

Centennial Triangular=

Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-17

Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 25-13

CRC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-22

Creek Valley Triangular=

Hyannis def. Creek Valley, 25-11, 25-8

Hyannis def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-11

Fairbury Triangular=

Fairbury def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-16

Milford def. Fairbury, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-10

Franklin Triangular=

Franklin def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-23

Giltner def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-13, 25-14

Frontier Conference Tournament=

Cedar Bluffs def. Cornerstone, 25-19, 27-25

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-23

Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 23-25, 25-11

Semifinal=

Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-22

Johnson-Brock Triangular=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23

Johnson-Brock def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-13, 25-8

Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18

Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Homer def. Wausa, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16

Leyton Triangular=

Garden County def. Leyton, 25-15, 25-9

Garden County def. South Platte, 25-17, 25-16

South Platte def. Leyton, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18

Metro Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Bellevue East def. Omaha Central, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23

Millard North def. Omaha Benson, 25-6, 25-9

Omaha Burke def. Bellevue West, 25-15, 29-31, 25-20

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-18, 25-18

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15

Consolation=

Crofton def. Ponca, 25-19, 17-25, 25-14, 18-25, 15-7

Mullen Triangular=

Cody-Kilgore def. Valentine, 25-5, 25-18

Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 25-8

Valentine def. Mullen, 25-19, 26-24

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Boyd County def. Santee, 25-10, 25-4, 25-8

Semifinal=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. North Central, 25-17, 25-21, 26-24

St Mary’s def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21

RPAC Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23

SEM Triangular=

Arcadia-Loup City def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-20

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-21, 25-17

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 25-23

Silver Lake Triangular=

Exeter-Milligan-Friend def. Axtell, 28-26, 25-16

Exeter-Milligan-Friend def. Silver Lake, 25-17, 25-11

Southwest Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-19, 16-25, 25-23

Third Place=

Minden def. Gothenburg, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19

