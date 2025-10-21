Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19
Bergan def. Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11
Bridgeport def. Hay Springs, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15
Centura def. Ravenna, 25-15, 25-20, 26-24
Conestoga def. Fort Calhoun, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17
David City def. Heartland/Hampton, 25-10, 25-17, 25-18
Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-17, 25-8
Elm Creek def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17
Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15
Lincoln Standing Bear def. Beatrice, 25-11, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15
Loomis def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 25-20, 25-7
Lyons-Decatur Northeast def. Mead, 25-20, 29-27, 25-14
Omaha Skutt def. Omaha Gross, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11
Peetz, Colo. def. Banner County, 25-7, 25-20, 26-24
Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-22, 11-25, 25-17, 25-19
Raymond Central def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
Riverside def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20
Southern def. Sterling, 25-19, 25-9, 25-11
Stanton def. Wakefield, 25-16, 25-11, 25-10
Sutton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18
Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18
Bishop Neumann Triangular=
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-18, 25-18
Columbus Lakeview def. Bishop Neumann, 25-19, 25-21
Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-19, 25-21
Burwell Triangular=
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills-Thedford, 25-20, 25-22
Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-17, 25-18
Sandhills-Thedford def. Burwell, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18
Centennial Triangular=
Adams Central def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-17
Adams Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 25-13
CRC Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-22
Creek Valley Triangular=
Hyannis def. Creek Valley, 25-11, 25-8
Hyannis def. Potter-Dix, 25-15, 25-11
Fairbury Triangular=
Fairbury def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-17, 25-16
Milford def. Fairbury, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-20, 25-10
Franklin Triangular=
Franklin def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-23
Giltner def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-13, 25-14
Frontier Conference Tournament=
Cedar Bluffs def. Cornerstone, 25-19, 27-25
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Grand Island def. Lincoln High, 25-20, 25-23
Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 23-25, 25-11
Semifinal=
Lincoln North Star def. Fremont, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-13, 19-25, 25-22
Johnson-Brock Triangular=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23
Johnson-Brock def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-13, 25-8
Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18
Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Homer def. Wausa, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16
Leyton Triangular=
Garden County def. Leyton, 25-15, 25-9
Garden County def. South Platte, 25-17, 25-16
South Platte def. Leyton, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18
Metro Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Bellevue East def. Omaha Central, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23
Millard North def. Omaha Benson, 25-6, 25-9
Omaha Burke def. Bellevue West, 25-15, 29-31, 25-20
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-18, 25-18
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15
Consolation=
Crofton def. Ponca, 25-19, 17-25, 25-14, 18-25, 15-7
Mullen Triangular=
Cody-Kilgore def. Valentine, 25-5, 25-18
Mullen def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 25-8
Valentine def. Mullen, 25-19, 26-24
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Boyd County def. Santee, 25-10, 25-4, 25-8
Semifinal=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. North Central, 25-17, 25-21, 26-24
St Mary’s def. Ainsworth, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21
RPAC Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Southwest def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23
SEM Triangular=
Arcadia-Loup City def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-20
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-21, 25-17
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 25-23
Silver Lake Triangular=
Exeter-Milligan-Friend def. Axtell, 28-26, 25-16
Exeter-Milligan-Friend def. Silver Lake, 25-17, 25-11
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Broken Bow def. McCook, 25-19, 16-25, 25-23
Third Place=
Minden def. Gothenburg, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.