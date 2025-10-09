Tuchel disappointed in ‘silent’ support of England fans in win over Wales

LONDON (AP) — England coach Thomas Tuchel expressed his disappointment with the national team’s fans for their “silent” support at…

LONDON (AP) — England coach Thomas Tuchel expressed his disappointment with the national team’s fans for their “silent” support at Wembley Stadium in the 3-0 win over Wales in a friendly on Thursday.

All of England’s goals came in the first 20 minutes — through Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka — and Tuchel’s team failed to build on its strong start.

The German-born coach believed that the home crowd could have done more.

“We couldn’t score the fourth one or the fifth one — the stadium was silent. Silent,” Tuchel said.

“We never got any energy back from the fans and I think the players delivered a lot to get more from the stands.”

Asked if he was expecting more from England’s fans, Tuchel — known for his straight-talking — said: “Yes. What more can you give than 20 minutes, three goals and the way we attacked Wales.

“If you then hear for half an hour just the Wales fans, it’s a bit sad because I think the team deserved big support today.”

