Trinity Rodman exits Washington Spirit game with a leg injury

Hours after Trinity Rodman was called up to the U.S. national team, the Washington Spirit forward exited a CONCACAF W Champions Cup game with an apparent leg injury.

Rodman took several minutes to get up after hitting the ground knees-first following an attempted tackle in the 37th minute of Wednesday’s match against Mexican club Monterrey.

When she eventually left the field, Rodman was in tears and needed assistance from Spirit trainers, unable to put any weight on her right leg. She was on crutches at halftime and was wearing a full leg brace.

Spirit coach Adrián González said after the game that he had no update on Rodman’s condition and that she would get scans on Thursday.

The apparent injury comes only two months after Rodman returned from a back issue that kept her sidelined for most of the summer. She rejoined the Spirit in August and was named the National Women’s Soccer League player of the month for September after contributing to five of the team’s eight goals that month.

There are only two games left in the Spirit’s regular season before the NWSL playoffs start Nov. 7. The Spirit are in second place behind the Kansas City Current.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rodman was included on the U.S. roster for three upcoming national team matches against Portugal and New Zealand. Coach Emma Hayes said the team is now gearing up for next year’s qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

Because of her back issues, Rodman has made just one appearance for the United States since the team won the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. She scored early in a 2-0 victory over Brazil in Los Angeles in April.

Rodman was key to the U.S. team’s Olympic success, part of a formidable trio with Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson that was dubbed Triple Espresso.

The United States will play Portugal on Oct. 23 in Chester, Pennsylvania, and on Oct. 26 in East Hartford, Connecticut. The Americans will face New Zealand in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 29.

