Trent Frederic scores, Stuart Skinner makes 30 saves as the Oilers shut out the Rangers 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Trent Frederic scored, Stuart Skinner stopped all 30 shots he faced and the back-to-back defending Western Conference-champion Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Rangers 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The Rangers became the first team in NHL history to get shut out in each of their first three home games of a season. Their 180-minute goal drought at Madison Square Garden is the second-longest, behind only the now-defunct Pittsburgh Pirates’ 187:19 in 1928.

Skinner joined Washington’s Charlie Lindgren and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Arturs Silovs in blanking New York over the past eight days. His best save early came after Evan Bouchard turned the puck over, and Skinner denied Will Cuylle on a high-danger scoring chance in front. He also gloved a shot from Sam Carrick with 2:31 left.

Adam Henrique sealed it with an empty-netter with 1:08 left.

Igor Shesterkin turned aside 20 of the 21 shots the Oilers put on net. The only goal he allowed came midway through the second period when Kasperi Kapanen sprung Frederic in all alone past defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and beat Shesterkin five-hole.

New York had opportunities, including consecutive power plays that included 12 seconds of five-on-three time. Fans booed late in the second of those after Edmonton cleared the puck down the ice and again later to express their dissatisfaction.

The Rangers kept three-time MVP Connor McDavid and longtime running mate Leon Draisaitl off the scoresheet, just as they did with Sidney Crosby last week. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch split McDavid and Draisaitl for the third after playing them together in each of the first two games of the season and the opening two periods on Tuesday night.

Oilers: Visit the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Rangers: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

