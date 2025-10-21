Trail Blazers ink extensions and set opening night lineup

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have exercised their team options on contract extensions for guard Scoot Henderson,…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have exercised their team options on contract extensions for guard Scoot Henderson, forward Kris Murray and center Donovan Clingan.

The Blazers announced the extensions, which were largely a formality, with the three players on Tuesday, a day before the team’s season opener at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

All three were former first-round picks.

Henderson, in his third season with the Blazers, is sidelined for the start of the season with a left hamstring tear. He averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds last season.

Murray, also in his third season, averaged 4,2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game last season. Clingan averaged 6.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks as a rookie last season.

Over the weekend, the Blazers reached a four-year rookie extension with guard Shaedon Sharpe worth $90 million and an $82 million four-year extension with forward Toumani Camara.

Camara became key to Portland’s defense last season and averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists. His 1.5 steals per game ranked ninth in the league and he earned All-Defensive second team honors.

Sharpe averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season.

“It just alleviates so much stress. There are so many things in an NBA season that provide stress to you,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “It’s one of those things you just get it out the way. You can really now focus on trying to be the best that you can be, helping the team the best that you can and not have the pressure of worrying about: ‘If I don’t play well, what can happen?’”

Billups said the starters for Wednesday’s game will be Sharpe, Camara, Clingan, Jrue Holiday and Deni Avdija.

