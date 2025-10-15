Tom Crean, who coached Anthony Edwards in college, joins Timberwolves TV broadcast crew

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former college coach Tom Crean will serve as a pregame and postgame analyst on Minnesota Timberwolves broadcasts…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former college coach Tom Crean will serve as a pregame and postgame analyst on Minnesota Timberwolves broadcasts this season.

FanDuel Sports Network announced Wednesday that Crean will split those duties with Rebekkah Brunson, a current assistant coach and former star player in the WNBA for the Minnesota Lynx.

The 59-year-old Crean spent 22 seasons as a head coach at Marquette, Indiana and Georgia, where he was fired in 2022 after a 6-26 record in his fourth year there. In Crean’s second season with the Bulldogs, he coached Anthony Edwards, who was drafted first overall by the Timberwolves and is entering his sixth year with the NBA club.

Crean has also served as an analyst for ESPN and NBC. FanDuel Sports Network will broadcast 65 regular-season games for the Timberwolves, who open at Portland on Oct. 22.

