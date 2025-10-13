Toews gets 1st point in 2 1/2 years, Jets have 5 players score in win over Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Toews recorded his first point in nearly 2 1/2 years on an assist, and the…

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Toews recorded his first point in nearly 2 1/2 years on an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets had five different players score goals in a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Monday.

Logan Stanley, Mark Scheifele, Nino Niederreiter, Morgan Barron and Tanner Pearson scored for the Jets.

Gustav Nyquist and Toews, who missed the past two seasons because of the effects of chronic immune response syndrome and long COVID, assisted Niederreiter’s power-play goal about halfway through the first period.

Emil Heineman and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored for the Islanders.

Eric Comrie stopped 33 shots for the Jets. Ilya Sorokin had 21 saves for the Islanders, who went scoreless on five power plays.

The Islanders remain winless at 0-3-0, having allowed 13 goals to start the season. The Jets are 2-1-0.

Up next

Jets: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Islanders: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.