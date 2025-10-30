Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= SDHSAA Playoffs= Class 11AAA= Quarterfinal= Brandon Valley 41, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 14 Harrisburg 17, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3…

PREP FOOTBALL=

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class 11AAA=

Quarterfinal=

Brandon Valley 41, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 14

Harrisburg 17, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3

Sioux Falls Jefferson 42, Sioux Falls Washington 12

Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, Rapid City Central 21

Class 11AA=

Quarterfinal=

Huron 7, Brookings 2

Sturgis Brown High School 28, Watertown 21

T F Riggs High School 41, Tea 7

Yankton 12, Spearfish 7

Class 11A=

Quarterfinal=

Dell Rapids 38, Milbank 13

Lennox 49, Tri-Valley 22

Sioux Falls Christian 54, Rapid City Christian 0

West Central 29, Madison 20

Class 11B=

Quarterfinal=

Clark-Willow Lake 30, Winner 12

Deuel 27, Wagner 12

Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Sioux Valley 14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 31, St Thomas More 8

Class 9AA=

Quarterfinal=

Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Hanson 15

Freeman-Marion-FA 52, Kimball-White Lake 0

Hamlin 52, Hill City 14

Parkston 36, Bon Homme 7

Class 9A=

Quarterfinal=

Alcester-Hudson 24, Platte-Geddes 20

Howard 28, Warner 21

Philip 14, Ipswich 6

Wall 41, Castlewood 0

Class 9B=

Quarterfinal=

Avon 62, Sioux Falls Lutheran 30

Colman-Egan 24, Herreid-Selby 14

Dell Rapids St Mary’s 56, Corsica/Stickney 6

Faulkton 32, Sully Buttes 22

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.