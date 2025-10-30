Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class 11AAA=
Quarterfinal=
Brandon Valley 41, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 14
Harrisburg 17, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 3
Sioux Falls Jefferson 42, Sioux Falls Washington 12
Sioux Falls Lincoln 60, Rapid City Central 21
Class 11AA=
Quarterfinal=
Huron 7, Brookings 2
Sturgis Brown High School 28, Watertown 21
T F Riggs High School 41, Tea 7
Yankton 12, Spearfish 7
Class 11A=
Quarterfinal=
Dell Rapids 38, Milbank 13
Lennox 49, Tri-Valley 22
Sioux Falls Christian 54, Rapid City Christian 0
West Central 29, Madison 20
Class 11B=
Quarterfinal=
Clark-Willow Lake 30, Winner 12
Deuel 27, Wagner 12
Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Sioux Valley 14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 31, St Thomas More 8
Class 9AA=
Quarterfinal=
Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Hanson 15
Freeman-Marion-FA 52, Kimball-White Lake 0
Hamlin 52, Hill City 14
Parkston 36, Bon Homme 7
Class 9A=
Quarterfinal=
Alcester-Hudson 24, Platte-Geddes 20
Howard 28, Warner 21
Philip 14, Ipswich 6
Wall 41, Castlewood 0
Class 9B=
Quarterfinal=
Avon 62, Sioux Falls Lutheran 30
Colman-Egan 24, Herreid-Selby 14
Dell Rapids St Mary’s 56, Corsica/Stickney 6
Faulkton 32, Sully Buttes 22
