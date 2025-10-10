Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
A&M Consolidated 62, Kyle Lehman 0
Ackerly Sands 69, Matador Motley County 60
Amarillo 45, Amarillo Caprock 10
Argyle 41, Arlington Seguin 24
Arlington Bowie 56, Arlington Martin 43
Austin LBJ 51, Manor New Tech 0
Bandera 49, Pearsall 7
Belton 53, Killeen Ellison 42
Bluff Dale 34, Three Way 29
Brownsville Lopez 34, PSJA Southwest 18
Byron Nelson 30, Keller 27
Canyon Randall 27, Dumas 14
Cibolo Steele 48, Converse Judson 14
Coahoma 33, San Angelo Grape Creek 27
Dallas Carter 43, Dallas Roosevelt 0
Dallas Kimball 24, Dallas Lincoln 19
Dallas Pinkston 49, Wilmer-Hutchins 14
Decatur 91, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 8
Denison 41, Frisco Memorial 23
Denton Guyer 44, Lewisville Hebron 16
Edinburg 17, PSJA 14
Edinburg Vela 52, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
El Paso Eastlake 49, EP Socorro 7
Fort Bend Marshall 37, Rosenberg Lamar 7
Fort Bend Travis 47, Fort Bend Austin 24
Frankston 32, Corsicana Mildred 6
Frisco 48, Sherman 17
Garland Sachse 35, North Garland 10
Grand Oaks 28, Conroe 14
Gregory-Portland 56, CC Moody 0
Haltom 61, Grand Prairie 20
Harlingen 40, Brownsville Memorial 39, OT
Houston King 42, Humble Summer Creek 28
Houston Langham Creek 38, Cypress Springs 28
Jordan 21, Katy Seven Lakes 6
Kingsville King 47, SA Memorial 0
Kopperl 68, Hill Homeschool 51
Long Creek 21, SA Christian 14
Mansfield 28, Crowley 14
Mansfield Legacy 36, Saginaw Boswell 30
McAllen Rowe 49, Rio Grande City 21
North Crowley 41, Mansfield Lake Ridge 10
Port Isabel 34, Brownsville St. Joseph 32
Prosper Rock Hill 22, McKinney Boyd 11
Richardson 62, Irving Nimitz 7
Richardson Berkner 36, Irving MacArthur 17
Richardson Pearce 48, Irving 0
SA Burbank 29, SA Highlands 15
SA Houston 28, SA Lanier 14
SA Northside Warren 41, SA Northside Taft 37
Saginaw 50, FW Arlington Heights 47
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 27, Laredo Martin 14
Sharyland Pioneer 31, Alice 14
South Grand Prairie 53, Arlington Lamar 0
Southlake Carroll 66, Northwest Eaton 7
Taft 43, Banquete 12
Terrell 21, Midlothian Heritage 14
Victoria East 43, SA MacArthur 7
Waco University 58, Bryan Rudder 3
Walnut Grove 70, Frisco Liberty 14
Weslaco 57, La Joya 7
Wylie East 55, South Garland 0
