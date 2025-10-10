Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= A&M Consolidated 62, Kyle Lehman 0 Ackerly Sands 69, Matador Motley County 60 Amarillo 45, Amarillo Caprock 10…

PREP FOOTBALL=

A&M Consolidated 62, Kyle Lehman 0

Ackerly Sands 69, Matador Motley County 60

Amarillo 45, Amarillo Caprock 10

Argyle 41, Arlington Seguin 24

Arlington Bowie 56, Arlington Martin 43

Austin LBJ 51, Manor New Tech 0

Bandera 49, Pearsall 7

Belton 53, Killeen Ellison 42

Bluff Dale 34, Three Way 29

Brownsville Lopez 34, PSJA Southwest 18

Byron Nelson 30, Keller 27

Canyon Randall 27, Dumas 14

Cibolo Steele 48, Converse Judson 14

Coahoma 33, San Angelo Grape Creek 27

Dallas Carter 43, Dallas Roosevelt 0

Dallas Kimball 24, Dallas Lincoln 19

Dallas Pinkston 49, Wilmer-Hutchins 14

Decatur 91, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 8

Denison 41, Frisco Memorial 23

Denton Guyer 44, Lewisville Hebron 16

Edinburg 17, PSJA 14

Edinburg Vela 52, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

El Paso Eastlake 49, EP Socorro 7

Fort Bend Marshall 37, Rosenberg Lamar 7

Fort Bend Travis 47, Fort Bend Austin 24

Frankston 32, Corsicana Mildred 6

Frisco 48, Sherman 17

Garland Sachse 35, North Garland 10

Grand Oaks 28, Conroe 14

Gregory-Portland 56, CC Moody 0

Haltom 61, Grand Prairie 20

Harlingen 40, Brownsville Memorial 39, OT

Houston King 42, Humble Summer Creek 28

Houston Langham Creek 38, Cypress Springs 28

Jordan 21, Katy Seven Lakes 6

Kingsville King 47, SA Memorial 0

Kopperl 68, Hill Homeschool 51

Long Creek 21, SA Christian 14

Mansfield 28, Crowley 14

Mansfield Legacy 36, Saginaw Boswell 30

McAllen Rowe 49, Rio Grande City 21

North Crowley 41, Mansfield Lake Ridge 10

Port Isabel 34, Brownsville St. Joseph 32

Prosper Rock Hill 22, McKinney Boyd 11

Richardson 62, Irving Nimitz 7

Richardson Berkner 36, Irving MacArthur 17

Richardson Pearce 48, Irving 0

SA Burbank 29, SA Highlands 15

SA Houston 28, SA Lanier 14

SA Northside Warren 41, SA Northside Taft 37

Saginaw 50, FW Arlington Heights 47

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 27, Laredo Martin 14

Sharyland Pioneer 31, Alice 14

South Grand Prairie 53, Arlington Lamar 0

Southlake Carroll 66, Northwest Eaton 7

Taft 43, Banquete 12

Terrell 21, Midlothian Heritage 14

Victoria East 43, SA MacArthur 7

Waco University 58, Bryan Rudder 3

Walnut Grove 70, Frisco Liberty 14

Weslaco 57, La Joya 7

Wylie East 55, South Garland 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

