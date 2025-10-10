Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Arcadia-Loup City 50, Sandhills Valley 22
Bennington 49, Elkhorn 7
Columbus 28, Lincoln East 21
Crawford 45, Minatare 0
Garden County 68, Leyton 18
Hyannis 56, Brady 30
Lincoln Northeast 63, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Sandhills-Thedford 48, Mullen 30
South Platte 68, Creek Valley 13
Sutton 74, Southern 0
Wallace 70, Medicine Valley 33
Winnebago 50, St. Francis Indian, S.D. 0
