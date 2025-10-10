Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Arcadia-Loup City 50, Sandhills Valley 22 Bennington 49, Elkhorn 7 Columbus 28, Lincoln East 21 Crawford 45, Minatare…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arcadia-Loup City 50, Sandhills Valley 22

Bennington 49, Elkhorn 7

Columbus 28, Lincoln East 21

Crawford 45, Minatare 0

Garden County 68, Leyton 18

Hyannis 56, Brady 30

Lincoln Northeast 63, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Sandhills-Thedford 48, Mullen 30

South Platte 68, Creek Valley 13

Sutton 74, Southern 0

Wallace 70, Medicine Valley 33

Winnebago 50, St. Francis Indian, S.D. 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

