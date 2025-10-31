Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams’ return delayed again after follow-up surgery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Williams will miss at least another 10 days for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The All-Star…

The All-Star guard/forward who helped Oklahoma City win the NBA title last season had surgery in July to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist. The team announced Friday that he had a follow-up procedure to remove a screw that was causing irritation just as he neared a return to action. He will be re-evaluated in 10 to 14 days.

Dr. Steven Shin performed the initial procedure and the follow-up at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The Thunder are off to a 6-0 start without Williams. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is again one of the league’s top scorers, and Williams’ absence has allowed room for second-year guard Ajay Mitchell to emerge. Mitchell is averaging 18.5 points as a reserve after having a limited role last season.

Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals last season, and he was named to the All-NBA third team and the NBA All-Defensive second team. He was injured late in the regular season and played in all 23 postseason games with the injury. He averaged 23.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in the Finals against the Indiana Pacers, including a 40-point outburst in Game 5.

