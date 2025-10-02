The statistics are getting worse for Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The stats are increasingly damning for under-pressure Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim. A return of 34…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The stats are increasingly damning for under-pressure Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim.

A return of 34 points from his first 33 Premier League games in charge is by far the worst of any United manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Of the other five permanent appointments from David Moyes through to Erik ten Hag, none amassed fewer than 56 over the same period.

The rate of just over a point a game would mean relegation in the Premier League’s past. While the points total required for safety has dropped, Amorim’s record is still worrying.

“The results are catastrophic, really, in Manchester United terms,” former United captain Gary Neville told Sky Sports. “The money that’s been spent has been big and there are some things that I’m seeing that are a massive worry, and some things that can’t happen.”

United great Wayne Rooney echoed those concerns on his podcast after United’s latest defeat at Brentford last week.

“I honestly hope he can turn it round,” Rooney said. “But if you’re saying to me, ‘Do you believe he will?’ then, after everything I’ve seen, honestly, I’ve got no faith in it.”

Amorim was hired last November and oversaw United’s worst Premier League campaign last season.

On Saturday, United hosts newly promoted Sunderland in the last game before the international break. More dropped points would only increase the pressure on Amorim at a point in the season when clubs traditionally look to make managerial changes.

Key matchups

Despite United’s troubles, it was only four points off fourth-placed Tottenham. It was also only three points above the relegation zone.

After back-to-back defeats in the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool travels to Chelsea on Saturday.

Chelsea was expected to be a title challenger after winning the Club World Cup in the summer but has picked up just one point from its last three games.

Players to watch

Erling Haaland is on fire with two more goals in the Champions League on Wednesday taking his total to 17 in 10 games for Manchester City and Norway this season. City plays Brentford on Sunday.

German striker Nick Woltemade has made an impressive start to life at Newcastle with three goals in four starts. Newcastle hosts Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Out of action

The injuries are mounting for Liverpool. Giovanni Leoni was out with ACL damage and Alisson and Hugo Ekitike were injured in the Champions League defeat at Galatasaray on Tuesday. Alisson has been ruled out of the Chelsea game, while Ekitike is being assessed.

Chelsea will also be missing Cole Palmer, who has a groin injury.

Off the field

On the field it could hardly be going better for high-flying Crystal Palace — up to third and the only unbeaten team in the league. Off the field, however, there is growing uncertainty about the future of manager Oliver Glasner, who is being tipped as a potential replacement for Amorim at United and is out of contract at the end of the season. The Austrian won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt before leading Palace to an FA Cup triumph last season.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

