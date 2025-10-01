The Houston Astros were the most successful team in 2025 video review challenges

NEW YORK (AP) — Big league teams improved their success in video reviews for the third straight year led by…

NEW YORK (AP) — Big league teams improved their success in video reviews for the third straight year led by the Houston Astros, who were successful in 71.9% of their challenges.

Houston won 23 of 32 challenges, Major League Baseball said.

Milwaukee was next at 69.2%, followed by Philadelphia (66.7%), Arizona (66%) and Kansas City (65.6%).

Texas and Baltimore had the lowest success rate at 40.4%.

Boston dropped to 17th at 56% after leading at 67.9% in 2024. The Red Sox made the fewest challenges with 25.

The Athletics made the most challenges with 59 and were successful on 44.1%, ahead of only the Rangers, Orioles and Tampa Bay (40.9%). The Cubs were second in challenges with 55 and succeeded on 50.9%.

The overall success rate of 54.8% was up from 53.7% in 2024 and 48.5% in 2023.

There were 1,197 team challenges, down from 1,230 in 2024 and 1,288 in 2023. Among the challenges this year, 207 calls were confirmed (17.3%) and 334 were allowed to stand (27.9%), where there is not clear and convincing evidence to overturn it.

In addition to team challenges, there were 149 crew chief reviews that led to 38 overturned calls (25.5%). The crew chief figure included three for rules checks and three for record keeping, used for reviewing ball-strike counts, outs in an inning and score of the game.

After initially starting video review in August 2008 for home run calls, MLB vastly expanded replays for the 2014 season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.