Suns, Mercury announce $115M arena naming rights deal with owner Mat Ishbia’s mortgage company

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury have announced a $115 million, 10-year naming rights partnership with United…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury have announced a $115 million, 10-year naming rights partnership with United Wholesale Mortgage that will rename the team’s arena the Mortgage Matchup Center.

Mat Ishbia is the owner of the Suns and Mercury and is also the CEO of United Wholesale Mortagage. The 45-year-old took over the as CEO in 2013, guiding its transformation into one of the top mortgage lenders in the U.S.

“I’m extremely excited about this partnership as it represents two organizations that have natural alignment and a shared commitment to excellence,” Ishbia said in a statement. “The Phoenix Suns and Mercury have a diverse, passionate and engaged fan base in sports that will allow us to make strong connections between mortgage brokers and consumers.”

The downtown arena hosts the home games for the Suns and Mercury, as well as other events like concerts. It will also host the 2026 NCAA Women’s Final Four and 2027 NBA All-Star Game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.