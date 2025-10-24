Live Radio
Home » Sports » Stars take losing streak…

Stars take losing streak into home matchup with the Hurricanes

The Associated Press

October 24, 2025, 4:13 AM

Carolina Hurricanes (6-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (3-3-1, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars aim to break a four-game slide when they play the Carolina Hurricanes.

Dallas is 3-3-1 overall and 1-2-1 in home games. The Stars are 3-1-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Carolina is 4-1-0 on the road and 6-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 6-0-0 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up