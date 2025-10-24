Stars take losing streak into home matchup with the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (6-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (3-3-1, in the Central Division) Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Carolina Hurricanes (6-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (3-3-1, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars aim to break a four-game slide when they play the Carolina Hurricanes.

Dallas is 3-3-1 overall and 1-2-1 in home games. The Stars are 3-1-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Carolina is 4-1-0 on the road and 6-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 6-0-0 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

