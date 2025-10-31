Starting Saturday, NBA referees to get new tech upgrade: Here’s what it means

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting Saturday, NBA referees will begin using headsets during regular-season games for the first time. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting Saturday, NBA referees will begin using headsets during regular-season games for the first time.

The league made that announcement Friday, rolling out a two-phase plan to implement the devices. The first phase, which is expected to continue into January, will see referees having the earpiece clipped onto their uniforms — then using it only during instant replay reviews and other stoppages, but not actually during live play.

In the second phase — which is pending evaluation of the first phase — referees will wear the earpieces throughout the game, including during live play, and be able to communicate directly with the replay center and each other at all times. That phase will continue through at least the All-Star break in February.

Similar technology has been used in other leagues around the world for some time. The NBA has been testing the technology since 2022 at various events, including the G League Winter Showcase, NBA Summer League and NBA preseason games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.