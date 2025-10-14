Coach Tomasson fired while star-studded Sweden in crisis in World Cup qualifying

Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson was fired on Tuesday after overseeing a woeful World Cup qualifying campaign in which he…

Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson was fired on Tuesday after overseeing a woeful World Cup qualifying campaign in which he failed to get the best out of a team filled with players from Europe’s leading clubs.

Tomasson, a former Denmark striker hired last year as Sweden’s first foreign-born coach, didn’t survive a humiliating 1-0 home loss to Kosovo that left the Swedes in last place in their World Cup qualifying group with one point from four games.

Alexander Isak, who recently joined Liverpool as English soccer’s most expensive player ever, called it a “crisis situation.” Fellow striker Viktor Gyökeres, who recently joined Premier League leader Arsenal, summed it up as a “fiasco.”

Simon Åström, head of the Swedish Football Association, was less dramatic, simply saying: “The decision taken by the association’s board is based on the fact that the men’s national team has not delivered the results we had hoped for.

“There is still a chance of reaching the (World Cup) playoffs in March, and it is our responsibility to ensure that we have the best possible conditions for reaching the World Cup finals.”

Sweden’s situation

Sweden is unlikely to secure a place in the playoffs by finishing in second place in a group headed by Switzerland. Kosovo, which has beaten Sweden home and away in group play, is on seven points — six clear of Sweden with two qualifying games remaining.

Sweden is, however, set to get in the playoffs by virtue of winning its Nations League group last year — albeit after dropping into the third of four tiers in European soccer. Getting in by that route would likely mean a harder path in the playoffs.

Star-studded team

Sweden finished the game against Kosovo on Monday with Isak and Gyökeres — the starting strikers for Liverpool and Arsenal, respectively, after transfers for a combined $250 million this summer — up front, Anthony Elanga of Newcastle on the left wing and Roony Bardghji of Barcelona on the right wing.

Other big-name players in Sweden’s team against Kosovo were center midfielder Lucas Bergvall of Tottenham and Victor Lindelof, who used to play for Manchester United and was now at Aston Villa.

Tomasson, who scored 52 goals for his country and won the Champions League with AC Milan, has been widely criticized for failing to establish a clear attacking identity with the players at his disposal during the 18 games he has been in charge since becoming Sweden coach in February 2024.

“We’ve totally forgotten to score goals,” Tomasson said after the Kosovo loss, “and I don’t know why.”

‘A fiasco’

Isak said the team “hasn’t moved forward” in its World Cup qualifying group, which Sweden started by conceding a 90th-minute goal to draw 2-2 with Slovenia and then lost twice to Kosovo either side of a home defeat to Switzerland

“It’s a bit of a crisis situation,” Isak said in post-match comments reported by Expressen. “I don’t know what we’re going to do. It’s too bad. There has been a negative development this spring and since the World Cup qualifiers started.”

Gyökeres told Viaplay: “It’s clear it’s a fiasco.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.