St. Louis visits Pittsburgh after Neighbours’ 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (3-4-1, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Jake Neighbours scored two goals in the Blues’ 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Pittsburgh has gone 2-1-1 in home games and 6-2-1 overall. The Penguins have a +nine scoring differential, with 32 total goals scored and 23 conceded.

St. Louis has gone 2-1-0 on the road and 3-4-1 overall. The Blues have a 1-2-0 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

