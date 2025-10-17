St. Louis plays Dallas in Central Division play

Dallas Stars (3-1, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-2, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Saturday, 7…

Dallas Stars (3-1, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-2, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars in a matchup of Central Division teams.

St. Louis went 17-13-3 in Central Division games and had a 44-30-8 record overall last season. The Blues scored 250 goals while giving up 231 last season for a +19 goal differential.

Dallas had a 50-26-6 record overall while going 23-13-3 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Stars scored 55 power-play goals last season on 250 total chances (3.0 chances per game).

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

