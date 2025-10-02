St. Louis Blues look to make the playoffs again in coach Jim Montgomery’s first full season

St. Louis Blues Last season: 44-30-8, lost to Winnipeg in first round. COACH: Jim Montgomery (first full season with St.…

St. Louis Blues

Last season: 44-30-8, lost to Winnipeg in first round.

COACH: Jim Montgomery (first full season with St. Louis; 215-102-0 career).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 9 vs. Minnesota.

DEPARTURES: D Ryan Suter, F Radek Faksa, D Nick Leddy, C Zachary Bolduc.

ADDITIONS: C Pius Suter, C Nick Bjugstad, D Logan Mailloux.

GOALIES: Jordan Binnington (28-22-5, 2.69 goals-against average, .900 save percentage), Joel Hofer (16-8-3, 2.64, .904)

What to expect

If last season is any indication from the point Jim Montgomery took over as coach in November, making the playoffs is the minimum expectation. The Blues get a full season with Montgomery behind the bench and his system firmly in place. Montgomery has plenty of talent to work with, starting with top center Robert Thomas, who was the NHL’s leading scorer during the second half of last season. Thomas and Jordan Kyrou are supposed to be organizational building blocks. It took some time for Kyrou to find his peak performance last year, but the combination of them, Pavel Buchnevich and No. 1 defenseman Colton Parayko form an impressive core that can win.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: The Blues are legitimate contenders in the Western Conference six years removed from winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. General manager Doug Armstrong has remade the blue line and was rewarded when Parayko showed massive growth. Parayko averaged nearly 24 minutes of ice time a game last season.

The not-so-good: Playing in the Central Division with Colorado, Dallas, Winnipeg and Minnesota makes it an uphill climb to make the playoffs. If Kyrou flounders again, it could be decision time for Armstrong and the organization to potentially part ways with a 27-year-old bursting with potential.

Players to watch

Binnington is worth the price of admission on his own some nights, as much for his fiery personality and willingness to throw a blocker punch as his ability to make big saves. But he can do that, too, and figures to be Canada’s starter at the Olympics after backstopping his country to victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Defenseman Philip Broberg and winger Dylan Holloway, poached with offer sheets from Edmonton in the summer of 2024, are still in their early 20s and should only get better with more NHL experience.

