Captain Sciver-Brunt hits ton and takes 2 wickets in England’s crushing 89-run win over Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt scored a brilliant century and also picked up two wickets to lead England to an 89-run win over Sri Lanka in their Women’s Cricket World Cup match on Saturday.

England, which lost the toss and was sent into bat, made 253-9 in 50 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 164 in 45.4 overs.

Sri Lanka captain and opening batter Chamari Athapaththu went off with cramp in the sixth over with the total on 7. Vishmi Gunaratne came in at No. 3 and showed positive intent, hitting two boundaries in her 10 runs before being bowled by spinner Charlie Dean.

A 58-run partnership between Hasini Perera (35) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (33) for the third wicket kept Sri Lanka’s hopes alive. But Perera fell after a reckless stroke off left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, caught by Alice Capsey.

Athapathu Sri Lanka’s best batter, came back with Sri Lanka on 98 for three but managed only 15 off 39 deliveries before being bowled by Ecclestone.

Ecclestone (4-17) also accounted for Samarawickrama, caught by Lauren Bell. Sciver-Brunt claimed 2-25.

Earlier, England made a promising start before Amy Jones (11) was run out with the total on 24. Tammy Beaumont then scored 32 before miscuing a catch to Samarawickrama.

Heather Knight and Sciver-Brunt shared a 60-run partnership for the third wicket off 73 deliveries before Knight was caught off spinner Inoka Ranaweera.

Sciver-Brunt then added 37 for the fourth wicket with Sophia Dunkley (18).

In the 35th over, Ranaweera struck twice in five deliveries to leave England on 168-6 but the captain added partnerships with the lower order to give her side a good total.

Sciver-Brunt brought up her century with a six over extra-cover and hit three boundaries in the last over before being dismissed off the penultimate delivery. She hit two sixes and nine fours while Ranaweera took 3-33.

England is now top of the standings with six points from three games after adding to previous victories over South Africa and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka is second-from-bottom after losing to India in the eight-nation tournament opener and taking one point after its match against Australia was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

