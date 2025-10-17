Sri Lanka wins toss and bats against South Africa in Women’s Cricket World Cup

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the Women’s…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Friday.

South Africa has set aside its heavy defeat against England in the opening game with three successive victories – including back-to-back thrillers against India and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka is yet to win a game, but has two points from its rain-abandoned games against Australia and New Zealand.

South Africa is leading 16-6 in head-to-heads against Sri Lanka in women’s ODIs, but since the start of 2024 both teams have won two games each.

Sri Lanka went with an unchanged side that scored a formidable 258-6 against New Zealand in its last match.

South Africa made three changes, including Sune Luus in place of out-of-form Anneke Bosch. Nondumiso Shangase and Karabo Meso also were named in the playing XI.

Rain might disrupt Friday’s game later in the afternoon. The pitch is set to help seamers early on before spinners are expected to take charge.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Piumi Wathsala, Anushka Sanjeewani, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

