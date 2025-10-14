Rain washes out Women’s Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Women’s Cricket World Cup was…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Women’s Cricket World Cup was called off because of persistent rain Tuesday after Nilakshika de Silva had posted the fastest half-century of tournament to lead Sri Lanka to a strong 258-6.

Heavy rain during the interval prevented the New Zealand innings from getting underway, and the washout means both teams will get a point each.

Sri Lanka opted to bat after winning the toss and captain Chamari Athapaththu partnered with Vishmi Gunaratne for a 101-run opening stand.

Athapaththu made 53, her 20th ODI half-century, before being caught by Maddy Green off Rosemary Mair. She hit seven boundaries. Gunaratne was out for 42, leaving Sri Lanka 125-2.

A 58-run partnership off 74 deliveries between Hasini Perera (44) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (26) steadied the innings.

De Silva then reached her fourth one-day half-century off 26 deliveries and was unbeaten on 55, including a six and seven boundaries.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine took 3-54 while Bree Illing took 2-39.

