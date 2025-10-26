Spurs unveil Gregg Popovich’s banner, celebrating his 1,390 wins and 5 NBA titles

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have unveiled a banner celebrating Gregg Popovich. Fittingly, they did it quietly.…

The Spurs were playing their home opener on Sunday, when fans saw the new banner for the first time. There was no public ceremony when the banner was hoisted, a clear indicator that Popovich did not want any lavish celebration.

The banner hangs alongside David Robinson’s No. 50, Sean Elliott’s No. 32, Avery Johnson’s No. 6, Bruce Bowen’s No. 12, Tim Duncan’s No. 21, Manu Ginobili’s No. 20 and Tony Parker’s No. 9.

The new banner simply reads “Pop 1,390.” The 1,390 represents Popovich’s NBA-record regular-season win total with the team.

It is a slightly different design than the others, which are shaped as jerseys. Popovich’s banner has five stars along the top — the Spurs won five NBA championships with him as coach — and the team logo.

Popovich stepped down as coach of the Spurs in May, ending a three-decade run that saw him become the league’s all-time wins leader and earn induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He had a stroke at the team’s arena on Nov. 2, 2024, and did not coach again, though he remains with the team as president.

