Spurs face the Raptors on 3-game win streak

Toronto Raptors (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-0, first in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -4.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

San Antonio finished 34-48 overall with a 20-21 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spurs allowed opponents to score 116.7 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

Toronto went 30-52 overall a season ago while going 12-29 on the road. The Raptors averaged 110.9 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 35.4 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (heel), Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (wrist), Lindy Waters III: day to day (eye).

Raptors: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.