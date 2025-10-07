Sports on TV for Wednesday, Oct. 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Oct. 8 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Missouri St.…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Oct. 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Missouri St. at MTSU

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Liberty at UTEP

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — 2025 NB3 Collegiate: Match Play – Final Day, Twin Warriors Golf Course, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Minnesota

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, First Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan

MLB BASEBALL

3:05 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Seattle at Detroit, Game 4

5:05 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, Game 3

TRUTV — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, Game 3

7:05 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, Game 4 (If Necessary)

9:05 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3

TRUTV — N.L. Division Series: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: San Antonio at Miami

10 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Portland at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Washington

10 p.m.

TNT — Los Angeles at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Gibraltar vs. New Caledonia, Europa Point, Gibraltar

3:15 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Argentina vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Nunoa, Chile

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Paraguay vs. Norway, Round of 16, Talca, Maule, Chile

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at VfL Wolfsburg

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Round of 16; Wuhan-WTA 2nd Round

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal 1; Wuhan-WTA 3rd Round

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal 2; Wuhan-WTA 3rd Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Game 3

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.