Sports on TV for Wednesday, Oct. 8

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Oct. 8
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Missouri St. at MTSU
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Liberty at UTEP
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — 2025 NB3 Collegiate: Match Play – Final Day, Twin Warriors Golf Course, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Minnesota
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, First Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan
MLB BASEBALL
3:05 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Seattle at Detroit, Game 4
5:05 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, Game 3
TRUTV — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, Game 3
7:05 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, Game 4 (If Necessary)
9:05 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3
TRUTV — N.L. Division Series: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: San Antonio at Miami
10 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Portland at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Washington
10 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:50 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Gibraltar vs. New Caledonia, Europa Point, Gibraltar
3:15 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Argentina vs. Nigeria, Round of 16, Nunoa, Chile
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Paraguay vs. Norway, Round of 16, Talca, Maule, Chile
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at VfL Wolfsburg
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Round of 16; Wuhan-WTA 2nd Round
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal 1; Wuhan-WTA 3rd Round
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal 2; Wuhan-WTA 3rd Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Game 3
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.