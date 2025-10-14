Sports on TV for Wednesday, Oct. 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Oct. 15 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m. CBSSN — UTEP at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Oct. 15

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UTEP at Sam Houston St.

ESPN — Delaware at Jacksonville St.

COLLEGE GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — The 2025 St Andrews Links Collegiate: Final Round, St. Andrews Links, St. Andrews, United Kingdom

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

SECN — Florida at Tennessee

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea

3 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, First Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India

MLB BASEBALL

8:05 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Toronto at Seattle, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Boston

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Dallas at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Florida at Detroit

TRUTV — Florida at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at St. Louis

TRUTV — Chicago at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Morocco vs. France, Semifinal, Valparaiso, Chile

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Argentina vs. Colombia, Semifinal, Nunoa, Chile

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at AS Roma

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

10:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds

