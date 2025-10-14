Sports on TV for Wednesday, Oct. 15

(All times Eastern)
Wednesday, Oct. 15
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UTEP at Sam Houston St.
ESPN — Delaware at Jacksonville St.
COLLEGE GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — The 2025 St Andrews Links Collegiate: Final Round, St. Andrews Links, St. Andrews, United Kingdom
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
SECN — Florida at Tennessee
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea
3 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, First Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
MLB BASEBALL
8:05 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Toronto at Seattle, Game 3
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Boston
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Dallas at L.A. Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Florida at Detroit
TRUTV — Florida at Detroit
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at St. Louis
TRUTV — Chicago at St. Louis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Morocco vs. France, Semifinal, Valparaiso, Chile
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Argentina vs. Colombia, Semifinal, Nunoa, Chile
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at AS Roma
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
10:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
