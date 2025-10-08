Sports on TV for Thursday, Oct. 9

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Oct. 9 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Oct. 9

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Western

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw St.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — East Carolina at Tulane

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St.

ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at Georgia Southern

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Clarkson at Penn St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Boston College at Minnesota

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Texas at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Oklahoma

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Purdue at Ohio St.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Southern Cal

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

3 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, First Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, First Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, Second Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

6:05 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — N.L. Division Series: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4 (If Necessary)

9:05 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, Game 4 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, Game 4 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at New York

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: England vs. Wales, Wembley, England

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Morocco vs. South Korea, Round of 16, Rancagua, Chile

9 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Italy, Round of 16, Rancagua, Chile (Taped)

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal 2; Wuhan-WTA 3rd Round

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal 3; Wuhan-WTA Quarterfinals

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP & Wuhan-WTA Quarterfinal 4

