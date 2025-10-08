Sports on TV for Thursday, Oct. 9

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Oct. 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Western
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw St.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — East Carolina at Tulane
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St.
ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at Georgia Southern
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Clarkson at Penn St.
9 p.m.
BTN — Boston College at Minnesota
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Texas at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame
8 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Oklahoma
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Purdue at Ohio St.
9 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon at Southern Cal
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de Espana presented by Madrid, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, First Round, French Lick Golf Resort – Pete Dye Course, French Lick, Ind.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, First Round, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Baycurrent Classic, Second Round, Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6:05 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — N.L. Division Series: Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, Game 4 (If Necessary)
9:05 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, Game 4 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, Game 4 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at New York
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: England vs. Wales, Wembley, England
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Morocco vs. South Korea, Round of 16, Rancagua, Chile
9 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Italy, Round of 16, Rancagua, Chile (Taped)
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal 2; Wuhan-WTA 3rd Round
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Quarterfinal 3; Wuhan-WTA Quarterfinals
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP & Wuhan-WTA Quarterfinal 4
_____
