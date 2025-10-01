Sports on TV for Thursday, Oct. 2

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Oct. 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Hawthorn
5 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at LSU
7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State
ESPNU — Arkansas at South Carolina
8 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Texas A&M
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
8 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
9 p.m.
FS1 — Utah at Arizona
10 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at UCLA
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, First Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Cleveland, Game 3 (If Necessary)
3 p.m.
ABC — N.L. Wild Card: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, Game 3 (If Necessary)
6 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Boston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 3 (If Necessary)
9 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
Noon
NBATV — Preseason: Philadelphia vs. New York, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
NBATV — Preseason: Melbourne United vs. New Orleans, Melbourne, Australia
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at L.A. Rams
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Lille at AS Roma
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa at Feyenoord
3:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. France, Group E, Rancagua, Chile
6:45 p.m.
FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Nigeria vs. Saudi Arabia, Group F, Talca, Maule, Chile
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2; Shanghai-ATP 1st Round
12:30 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
