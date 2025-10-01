Sports on TV for Thursday, Oct. 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Oct. 2 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Oct. 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Hawthorn

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at LSU

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State

ESPNU — Arkansas at South Carolina

8 p.m.

SECN — Texas at Texas A&M

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

8 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at Arizona

10 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at UCLA

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, The Old Course at St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Noon

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Compliance Solutions Championship, First Round, The Patriot Golf Club, Owasso, Okla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei, Second Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Detroit at Cleveland, Game 3 (If Necessary)

3 p.m.

ABC — N.L. Wild Card: San Diego at Chicago Cubs, Game 3 (If Necessary)

6 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Boston at N.Y. Yankees, Game 3 (If Necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

Noon

NBATV — Preseason: Philadelphia vs. New York, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBATV — Preseason: Melbourne United vs. New Orleans, Melbourne, Australia

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — San Francisco at L.A. Rams

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Detroit at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Lille at AS Roma

3 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa at Feyenoord

3:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. France, Group E, Rancagua, Chile

6:45 p.m.

FS2 — 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Nigeria vs. Saudi Arabia, Group F, Talca, Maule, Chile

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 1 & 2; Shanghai-ATP 1st Round

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinal 3 & 4; Shanghai-ATP 2nd Round

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

