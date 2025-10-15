Sports on TV for Thursday, Oct. 16

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Oct. 16
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 AFL: Hawthorn at Port Adelaide
6 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at West Coast
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulsa at East Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson
SECN — LSU at Mississippi
11 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
9 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Northwestern
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, First Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, Pine Beach Golf Links, Haenam, South Korea
3 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World India Championship, Second Round, Delhi GC, New Delhi, India
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
6:05 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3
TRUTV — N.L. Championship Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Toronto at Seattle, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Houston at Atlanta
NBL BASKETBALL
2:30 a.m. (Friday)
NBATV — Tasmania at New Zealand
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Arsenal at Benfica
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Early Rounds
10:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Brussels-ATP, Almaty-ATP, Osaka-WTA & Ningbo-WTA Quarterfinals
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.