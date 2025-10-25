Sports on TV for Sunday, Oct. 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, Oct. 26 AUTO RACING 2 p.m. NBC — NASCAR Cup…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Oct. 26

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

4 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico City Grand Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Exhibition: Duke at Tennessee

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

3 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Oregon

SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

5 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at UCLA

SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Stanford at Georgia Tech

1 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Iowa

ESPN — Florida at Arkansas

SECN — Auburn at Oklahoma

3 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina

GERMAN LEAGUE BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

NBATV — Bayern Munich at Alba Berlin

GOLF

5 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round, Pleasant Valley Coluntry Club, Little Rock, Ark.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

GYMNASTICS

Noon

NBC — FIG: 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: From Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIG: 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Atlanta, N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, Chicago at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at New England, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, San Francisco at Houston, Buffalo at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at New Orleans

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Denver OR Tennessee at Indianapolis

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Pittsburgh

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at New Jersey

RODEO

5 p.m.

CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at Heart of Midlothian

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Sassuolo

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — LaLiga: Barcelona at Real Madrid

12:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton

1 p.m.

TRUTV — U.S. Men’s Deaf National Team vs. German Men’s Deaf National Team, East Hartford, Conn.

2 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League Postseason: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC, Semifinal

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Chicago at Philadelphia, First Round – Game 1

6 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League Postseason: York United at Cavalry FC, Semifinal

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Singles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Basel-ATP & Vienna-ATP Singles Finals

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Jiujiang-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA & Chennai-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Jiujiang-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA & Chennai-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCage vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, Madison, Wis.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Coopers vs. Team Thompson, Madison, Wis.

