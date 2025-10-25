Sports on TV for Sunday, Oct. 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Oct. 26
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
4 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Mexico City Grand Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Exhibition: Duke at Tennessee
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia
3 p.m.
BTN — Washington at Oregon
SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
5 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at UCLA
SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Stanford at Georgia Tech
1 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Iowa
ESPN — Florida at Arkansas
SECN — Auburn at Oklahoma
3 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at North Carolina
GERMAN LEAGUE BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
NBATV — Bayern Munich at Alba Berlin
GOLF
5 a.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Genesis Championship, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Simmons Bank Championship, Final Round, Pleasant Valley Coluntry Club, Little Rock, Ark.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Bank of Utah Championship, Final Round, Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah
GYMNASTICS
Noon
NBC — FIG: 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships: From Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)
2 p.m.
CNBC — FIG: 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Atlanta, N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, Chicago at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at New England, N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, San Francisco at Houston, Buffalo at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay at New Orleans
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Denver OR Tennessee at Indianapolis
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at Pittsburgh
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at New Jersey
RODEO
5 p.m.
CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 3, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premier League: Celtic at Heart of Midlothian
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Sassuolo
USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — LaLiga: Barcelona at Real Madrid
12:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton
1 p.m.
TRUTV — U.S. Men’s Deaf National Team vs. German Men’s Deaf National Team, East Hartford, Conn.
2 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League Postseason: Atletico Ottawa at Forge FC, Semifinal
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Chicago at Philadelphia, First Round – Game 1
6 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League Postseason: York United at Cavalry FC, Semifinal
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Singles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Basel-ATP & Vienna-ATP Singles Finals
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Jiujiang-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA & Chennai-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP, Jiujiang-WTA, Hong Kong-WTA & Chennai-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCage vs. Team Valentin-Anderson, Madison, Wis.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Coopers vs. Team Thompson, Madison, Wis.
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.